Sanaya Irani Reveals Mohit Sehgal Almost Did Barun Sobti's Role In Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon

Barun Sobti became a household name after playing an arrogant business tycoon Arnav Singh Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. The actor abruptly opted out of the show, citing personal reasons. His sudden exit forced the makers to end the show as Barun's fans were not very keen on seeing his replacement on the show.

Now, Sanaya Irani, who played the female lead on the show, revealed that her then-boyfriend and now-husband Mohit Sehgal almost played Barun's role on the show. Sanaya and Barun recently took a trip down memory lane as the show completed nine years.

The two interacted with Gul Khan, the show's producer, and shared a series of interesting anecdotes about the popular romance TV drama, according to BollywoodLife.

Sanaya said, "Mohit was also auditioning for Arnav's role. He was still in everybody's minds after Miley Jab Hum Tum, people were speculating that he might be the Arnav for the show. While I was kept in a room with 10 girls during the audition, Mohit had got a separate room for getting ready and prepping up. When he gave the audition, everybody was keen to send it to the channel for the final decision."

She further revealed that she, Mohit and Barun were left for the final call. However, Barun was eventually finalised to play Arnav.

Mohit and Sanaya, also lovingly called Monaya by their fans, worked together in Miley Jab Hum Tum, which became one of the most popular youth shows on the Indian television during its course. The two hit it off during the filming of the show, and got hitched on January 25, 2016 in a beautiful destination wedding in Goa.

On the other hand, Sanaya and Barun's onscreen chemistry in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon garnered much love and appreciated from fans.