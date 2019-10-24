Sanaya Irani Was Conscious About Being Thin, Ate Junk Food To Look 'Healthier'

Sanaya Irani, who has featured in various Hindi TV shows, recently forayed into films with Vikram Bhatt's movie Ghost. In an interview, she opened up about feeling conscious of her thin physique when she was younger.

In a conversation with an entertainment portal, Sanaya said, "Genetically, I am thin. Everyone thinks that it is a blessing to be thin and it is, today at this age I can say it is a blessing but when I was younger, I was very conscious of being thin."

Talking about the means she took to keep herself look a little 'healthier', she said, "I was so thin that I needed to eat the wrong things to keep my weight. I used to have jars of Nutella. I had lays stuffed in my cupboard. I used to eat fried food to look healthy. I used to lose so much weight that I used to be conscious of my body. My arms are so naturally thin that I used to be conscious of wearing sleeveless clothes. Till today, I wear sleeveless things, I wonder if I am looking too thin. At times, my own parents were worried about me if I am okay."

Sanaya and her husband Mohit Sehgal further revealed that since the risk of diabetes runs in their family, they try to avoid sugar intake.

While she made her Bollywood debut with a cameo in Aamir Khan and Kajol starrer Fanaa (2006), it was in 2008 that she got her breakthrough with Star One's Miley Jab Hum Tum. This is where she met her now-husband Mohit.

Sanaya is counted among the most famous TV faces. Her show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, co starring Barun Sobti, made her a household name. She has also starred in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye.

