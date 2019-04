Sanaya Irani’s Vacation Pics with Mohit Sehgal Win Internet, See Here

Sanaya Irani became a household name with the hit TV drama Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. And a recent picture showing the actress delightfully tangoing with her husband Mohit Sehgal made millions of the celebrity couple’s fans go gaga over this public display of affection, too. The husband-wife duo was last seen together on the small screen in popular show Miley Jab Hum Tum.A picture that Sanaya recently shared with her Instagram fans shows her romantically holding onto Mohit and the couple seemed to be having a great time as they pose together. While Sanaya was wearing a pretty little white dress, Mohit managed to strike the perfect pose with his charming smile and a casual orange tee and white bottoms, along with a cap.Mohit had a treat for his Instagram fans as well as he posted a different picture with Sanaya at the same venue. "3 years back we came as two singles and left a happily married couple, now we are back again reliving our memories," he captioned the picture that showed him holding hands with Sanaya. The couple is having a great time in Goa and reliving their wedding memories as they went to Planet Hollywood, Goa.Sanaya and Mohit got married in January 2016 after they fell in love with each other while shooting for the popular serial Miley Jab Hum Tum. With major roles in the popular TV series and dramas like Left Right Left Season 2, Chhanchhan and Rangrasiya, Sanaya is ranked among the topmost television actresses in India.Follow @News18Movies for more