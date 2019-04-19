English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sanaya Irani’s Vacation Pics with Mohit Sehgal Win Internet, See Here
Sananya Irani and Mohit Sehgal fell in love while shooting for 'Miley Jab Hum Tum' in 2016. See the actors' latest post here.
Image: Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal/Instagram
Loading...
Sanaya Irani became a household name with the hit TV drama Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. And a recent picture showing the actress delightfully tangoing with her husband Mohit Sehgal made millions of the celebrity couple’s fans go gaga over this public display of affection, too. The husband-wife duo was last seen together on the small screen in popular show Miley Jab Hum Tum.
A picture that Sanaya recently shared with her Instagram fans shows her romantically holding onto Mohit and the couple seemed to be having a great time as they pose together. While Sanaya was wearing a pretty little white dress, Mohit managed to strike the perfect pose with his charming smile and a casual orange tee and white bottoms, along with a cap.
Mohit had a treat for his Instagram fans as well as he posted a different picture with Sanaya at the same venue. "3 years back we came as two singles and left a happily married couple, now we are back again reliving our memories," he captioned the picture that showed him holding hands with Sanaya. The couple is having a great time in Goa and reliving their wedding memories as they went to Planet Hollywood, Goa.
Sanaya and Mohit got married in January 2016 after they fell in love with each other while shooting for the popular serial Miley Jab Hum Tum. With major roles in the popular TV series and dramas like Left Right Left Season 2, Chhanchhan and Rangrasiya, Sanaya is ranked among the topmost television actresses in India.
Follow @News18Movies for more
A picture that Sanaya recently shared with her Instagram fans shows her romantically holding onto Mohit and the couple seemed to be having a great time as they pose together. While Sanaya was wearing a pretty little white dress, Mohit managed to strike the perfect pose with his charming smile and a casual orange tee and white bottoms, along with a cap.
Mohit had a treat for his Instagram fans as well as he posted a different picture with Sanaya at the same venue. "3 years back we came as two singles and left a happily married couple, now we are back again reliving our memories," he captioned the picture that showed him holding hands with Sanaya. The couple is having a great time in Goa and reliving their wedding memories as they went to Planet Hollywood, Goa.
Sanaya and Mohit got married in January 2016 after they fell in love with each other while shooting for the popular serial Miley Jab Hum Tum. With major roles in the popular TV series and dramas like Left Right Left Season 2, Chhanchhan and Rangrasiya, Sanaya is ranked among the topmost television actresses in India.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanaya Irani’s Vacation Pics with Mohit Sehgal Win Internet, See Here
- Ranveer Singh Learns Tricks of the Trade from Kapil Dev at '83 Sets, See Video
- Malaika Arora Spotted at Hospital Again, Arbaaz Khan Opens Up on Their Divorce
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Pakistan Team Presents Bat and Jersey to PM Imran Khan
- Dhoni, Faf & Jadhav Recite Famous Movie Dialogues at CSK Event
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results