Sanchari Vijay Road Accident: Deceased Actor's Friend Booked for Rash Driving

In an unfortunate turn of events, Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay passed away after meeting with a road accident. He was 37. An FIR has been registered against Naveen, Vijay’s friend who rode the bike on the fateful night of June 12, leaving him grievously injured, and eventually succumbing to brain failure on June 14, report has said.

The case has been registered against Naveen under IPC section 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way in a manner that is negligent, punishable with imprisonments of either description for a term which may extend to six months or with fine which may extend to one thousand rupees or with both) and IPC section 338 (causing grievous hurt by endangering life, or personal safety of others, punishable with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend up to two years or with fine which may extend to one thousand rupees or with both). Vijay, who was a pillion rider, met with an accident after the motorbike skidded off and hit an electric pole. His friend Naveen was riding the two-wheeler when the incident took place at around 11:30 pm near L&T South City, JP Nagar 7th phase, the report further claimed.

The news of Vijay’s demise was confirmed by his family, who added that they will donate his kidneys, liver, heart valves & eyes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here