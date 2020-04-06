Sandalwood Comedian Bullet Prakash Hospitalised, Actor in Critical Condition

Kannada comedy star Bullet Prakash is admitted into a hospital after he reportedly suffered a liver infection. The actor is on a ventilator and his health is said to be critical at the moment.

As per a report in IBTimes, the popular actor was rushed to a hospital in Bangalore on March 31. The report mentions that he was initially admitted due to gastric-related issues. However, the condition has deteriorated a little as he is reported to have issues in his kidneys and liver.

Meanwhile, Bullet’s son has refuted the news and has clarified that his father is recovering and is in a stable condition.

Bullet Prakash is a known name in Sandalwood, sharing screen space with stars including Puneeth Rajkumar, Darshan, Shivarajkumar, Upendra and Sudeep Kiccha.

He has been a popular face in more than 300 films. Some of these include Mast Maja Maadi (2008), Aithalakkadi (2010), Mallikarjuna (2011) and Aryan (2014). The star is known for his appearance and earned the nickname ‘Bullet’ because of his bullet riding.

A member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bullet has also participated in Bigg Boss Kannada season 2. It was aired in 2015.

The actor has reportedly lost 35 kgs in the last five months, leading to a series of health issues.

Fans are wishing their star a speedy recovery as the 42-year-old battles for his life.

