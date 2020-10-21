Sandalwood Drugs Case: Drag Queen Adam Pasha Taken Into Judicial Custody Till Nov 3

Bigg Boss Kannada fame drag queen and dancer Adam Pasha has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Bengaluru amid the ongoing drug probe. He is accused of purchasing drugs from television actress Anika D who had already been arrested in August for peddling banned narcotic substances. Now, Adam has been also been taken into judicial custody till November 3.

However, Adam has denied the allegations and given many interviews stating he knew Anika but never bought anything from her. However, according to reports, NCB officials have confirmed that Adam had allegedly purchased contraband multiple times from the actress and was in touch with her. An NCB officer was quoted by The Hindu as saying, “He has been sourcing drugs from Anika Dinesh for a long time. We have evidence of financial transactions between the two and bank details."

The report also adds that the NCB had carried out a series of raids in and around Bengaluru as part of drug probe in August and three people, including Anika, were arrested at the time. Adam’s name came out during the investigation and as per NCB officials, Adam not only procured drugs from her but also introduced many of his friends to her. Meanwhile, NCB is ascertaining his exact role in the drug racket.

Adam rose to fame after winning an international drag queen pageant. He also participated in a dance show as well as in Bigg Boss Kannada. During Bigg Boss Kannada, he received a lot of love for his honest behaviour in the house. He used to host several events in Bengaluru. He also became an ambassador with a royal name from the LGBTQIA community.

Meanwhile, apart from Adam and Anika, Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani have also been arrested in the drug probe by the Central Crime Branch Bengaluru.