Sandalwood Producer Anekal Balra Dies In Road Accident. Tributes Pour In

Anekal Balraj, the popular Kannada film producer and distributor, died on Sunday in a road accident. The 64-year-old was hit by an unknown bike on the morning of May 15 at Gauravnagar near Puttenahalli in Bengaluru.

According to police, Balraj parked his car on the side of the road and was heading towards the ATM on the opposite side. While crossing the road, a biker came with speed and hit the producer. He ran away from the spot. The incident took place early in the morning. The police further revealed that after getting collide with a bike, Balraj suffered a severe head injury.

Balraj was rushed to the hospital a nearby hospital soon after the accident took place. He, there, succumbed to the head injury. The investigation is underway to find the unknown bike rider. The K.S. Layout Traffic police were informed about the incident only after Balraj’s death and now, they are trying to track down the bike rider.

Balraj has produced a number of films in his career. He has bankrolled the 2003 film, Kariya, Prabhu Srinivas’s directorial Ganapa and Kariya-2. Balraj’s latest production Berklee starring Santhosh and Simran Natekar is all set to hit the screens in July this year. The film will now mark the last production of the veteran producer. It is directed by Sumant Kranthi. Meanwhile, Balraj also introduced his son, Santosh Balraj to the film industry. In 2009, he starred Santosh in the lead role for his film Kempa.

Many people from Sandalwood have mourned the death of the great producer and have shared their condolences on social media. Director Prem has shared a photo of the Producer on his Twitter and wrote, “Miss you sir.” Apart from that Bigg Boss Kannada 8 contestant Chakravarthy Chandrachaud has also taken to social media to write a heartfelt message for the late producer.

