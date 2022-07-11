Sandalwood Queen Ramya Drops By The Sets Of Hoysala In Mysore; Watch

Kannada actress Divya Spandana, who goes by her stage name Ramya, is back on the sets of films. Sandalwood Queen had taken a long break from the Kannada film industry to focus on her political career. The actress turned politician dropped a surprise visit on the sets of Hoysala in Mysore. Female cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy earlier also graced her presence on the sets and now the film set was elated to have Ramya as a guest.

The makers of the film shared the video on Sunday. The unexpected visit left everyone surprised. In the video, Ramya can be seen interacting with the crew. She watched the scenes being shot with the crew, director Vijay Nagendra and producer Karthik Gowda. She can be seen greeting and chatting with actors, Dhananjay and Amrutha Iyengar.

Ramya retweeted the video shared by KRG Connects and said that she is looking forward to the release. “The film to look forward to in 2023, Hoysala. Vijay Nagendra, Dhananjaya is excited to see you play the role of Guru Dev. Hoysala, the visuals are mind blowing! Amrutha Iyengar your best performance to be,” she wrote. She further said that Karthik, Yogi G Raj and KRG studios are continuing with the winning streak.

THE film to look forward to in 2023 @HoysalaTheFilm @vijaycinephilia @Dhananjayaka excited to see you play the role of GuruDev Hoysala,visuals are mind blowing! @amrutha_iyengar your best performance to be🤗@Karthik1423 @yogigraj @KRG_Studios continuing with the winning streak🏆 https://t.co/wMCMIT6ON0 — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) July 10, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ramya/Divya Spandana (@divyaspandana)

She also dropped a video on her Instagram feed and was all praises for the movie. The caption of the post read: “Over the weekend I dropped by the sets of Hoysala directed by Vijay. They were shooting an intense action sequence (I know it doesn’t look like that in the video) . I was shown some of the footage they have shot and as you can hear in the video all I kept saying was ‘Wow’- it’s so good.”

She continued and thanked Dhanajaya for sharing his chocolates and conversation. “Dhanu thank you for the chocolates and the interesting conversations. I am most excited to see you play the role of a cop. Such a handsome cop you make!” she added.

She even praised Amrutha for her performance and further wrote, “Amy your best performance to be. I am sure you’re going to win many awards!”

Ramya had once said that she would return to the film industry soon and her fans are eagerly waiting for her comeback.

