Sandalwood Star Puneeth Rajkumar's Unfulfilled Wish Will Leave You Teary-Eyed

It’s been over 7 months since the Kannada film industry lost Puneeth Rajkumar, one of the biggest stars of Sandalwood. While many are still coming to terms with his untimely demise, a recent revelation of one of his most ardent wishes will leave even you teary-eyed. Puneeth Rajkumar, or Appu as he was fondly called, had a wish concerning his brother Shiva Rajkumar.

Shiva Rajkumar recently celebrated his 60th birthday on June 11 at Mandya in Karnataka. However, it was a small and low-key affair as Shiva Rajkumar did not want to hold big celebrations merely months after losing his brother. And now reports suggest that one of Appu’s most ardent wishes was to celebrate his elder brother Shiva’s 60th birthday in the grandest way possible.

Appu’s friends have said that it was his dream to make his brother’s 60th birthday special and was already thinking of ways to celebrate it lavishly. Ever since this report came out, Appu’s fans have got emotional, lamenting the cruel fate, leaving his wish unfulfilled.

Meanwhile, Shiva Rajkumar is gearing up for his first release post his brother’s death. Director Vijay Milton will have Shiva Rajkumar lock horns with Dhananjaya in Bairagee and fans of both the actors are waiting to see their on-screen rivalry with curiosity and how they are going to set the screens on fire.

Another added attraction of the film is the look Shiva Rajkumar will be sporting in the film which has led to the hype! He’ll be sporting two to three get-ups. The satellite rights have been sold for more than 10 crores and very soon the Censor formalities will be completed. A press meeting was also held recently at Shiva Rajkumar’s residence to promote the film. Bairagee is slated to release on July 1.

