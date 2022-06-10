Sandalwood Star Shivarajkumar Joins Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 169

Rajinikanth-starrer Thalaivar169 will have Sandalwood star Shivarajkumar in an important role, the actor has confirmed. Revealing his inclusion in Thalaivar 169 to Cinema Express, Shivarajkumar said, “It is a great opportunity for anybody to act along with Rajinikanth, and I’m glad that this project has made it possible for me.”

The Sandalwood star added, “He has known me from my childhood, and I share a special bond with the senior actor. Irrespective of the role, I’m glad to be part of this film. I’m sure fans will love to watch Rajini Sir and me together on the silver screen.” Shivarajkumar further said that Rajinikanth was close to his father Dr Rajkumar.

According to him, the filming will start in August and his portions with Rajinikanth will be filmed either in Mysore or Bengaluru in September.

Superstar Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar are working together for the first time in Thalaivar 169. The music for the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. According to reports, Thalaivar 169 is scheduled to release in theatres in the summer of next year.

Meanwhile, director KS Ravikumar will reportedly join the team of Rajinikanth-starrer to assist in writing the film’s screenplay. This comes after reports of Rajinikanth not being very impressed with the screenplay of Nelson Dilipkumar’s last outing, Beast, surfaced.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.