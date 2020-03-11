Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: Anu Malik Back with New Song from Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra Starrer

Arjun Kapoor has caught the attention of his fans with some offbeat dance moves in Faraar, the first song from his upcoming thriller Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The song also marks composer Anu Malik's return to playback singing after the #MeToo allegations were levied against him.

The movie features Arjun in the role of Pinky, while co-star Parineeti Chopra is playing the character of Sandeep. The song begins with Arjun aka Pinky trying to shake a leg on the stage. As the song progress, the actor leaves Parineeti aka Sandeep amazed with his quirky dance moves. Anu Malik has sung the song as well as penned the lyrics with Dibakar Banerjee.

Here is a glimpse at the song:

The trailer of the movie was released on March 4. The trailer shows Sandeep, a corporate executive and Pinky, a cop, out on the run. As the trailer progresses, the two are shown hiding with an aged couple, played by Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav.

The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat in a major role. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee and produced by Yash Raj Films, the black comedy also stars Pankaj Tripathi. The film will hit theatres on March 20.

A day before the release of the trailer, Arjun and Parineeti took to social media to share the posters of each other's characters. Putting out the poster on Instagram, the Gunday actor wrote, "Introducing my partner in crime, Sandeep Kaur urf @parineetichopra in #DibakarBanerjee’s #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar, releasing on 20th March, 2020! @sapfthefilm @yrf."