Sandeep Madhav, Satyadev Knit the Story of 'Forgotten Leader' in George Reddy, Watch Trailer
The film is based on the life of George Reddy, a student leader who has left an unforgettable mark in the history of the Osmania University campus.
The makers of the Telugu film George Reddy released its official trailer on Monday. George Reddy directed by Jeevan Reddy will raise your expectations on the film based on true incidents. The film is based on the life of George Reddy, a student leader who has left an unforgettable mark in the history of the Osmania University campus.
Vangaveeti fame Sandeep Madhav has played the title role in this intense and intriguing story that chronicles some of the best and inspiring moments of George Reddy's life.
The film is set in the late sixties and early seventies and the styling, look and feel of the film is authentic with the production design on point. Cinematography and the score are the striking elements in this trailer. George Reddy trailer shows a lot of promise and is likely to strike a chord with the college-going youth.
It is not an easy task to grab the attention of the audience without a notable star cast and big names behind the screen, but George Reddy makes a lasting impression with its trailer and will get all the deserved attention from all corners. The film's release date isn't finalized yet. It is bankrolled by Silly Monks Studio, Mic Movies, and Three Lines Cinemas.
