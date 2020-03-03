'Sandeep' Parineeti and 'Pinky' Arjun are Running to A Theatre Near You on March 20

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor have shared posters of their upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and announced the release date of the film. The movie will hit the big screen on March 20, this year.

The first look posters of the film are colourful sketches of both the actors with their characters'names written over their pictures. At the bottom of the posters, ‘Faraar’ is written in block letters.

Arjun’s name in the film is Pinky Dahiya while Parineeti will be seen playing Sandeep Kaur.

Introducing Parineeti’s character, Arjun wrote, “Introducing my partner in crime, Sandeep urf @ParineetiChopra in #DibakarBanerjee’s #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar, releasing on 20th March, 2020 @SAPFTheFilm @yrf.”

Sharing his first look too, he captioned the poster as, “Meet me Pinky Dahiya urf Sandeep ka Faraar partner @ParineetiChopra #DibakarBanerjee @SAPFTheFilm @yrf #SandeepAndPinkyFaraar”

Parineeti, too shared both the posters on social media.

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee under the banner of Yash Raj Films, the film is reportedly a dark comedy.

