English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Sandeep Ranade Fights Coronavirus with This Classical Song

Sandeep Ranade

Sandeep Ranade

In the midst of a global crisis, musicians are trying to spread cheer by creating songs on the novel coronavirus in order to entertain as well as create awareness amongst people.

Share this:

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has definitely made it difficult to find a sense of humour. However, people across the world are finding new and creative ways to stay safe as well as entertain others during these trying times.

Popular celebrities are making use of their fame by educating masses about safety and hygiene. Recently, an Indian classical khayal vocalist from Pune took to YouTube to post a song in order to enlighten viewers about how to stay safe.

Read: Corona Pop: Songs on COVID-19 Go Viral

Sandeep Ranade aka 'Naadrang' shared the self-hummed track titled, Let's conquor Coronavirus - stay home, stay safe.

The classical singer has attempted to add traditional twist by the applying folk beats and rhythm while imparting knowledge about significant precautionary measures to be kept in mind amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the video here:

This is not the first song based on different ways to deal with COVID-19. Rapper and musician Baba Sehgal recently crooned a song called Namaste, which became an instant hit.

The lyrics of the power-packed song speak about how people around the globe are adopting 'Namaste' to greet each other.

Not long ago, a song written and sung by Tejas Gambhir to the score of Suno Na Suno Na from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chalte Chalte went viral online.

All these songs focus on measures suggested by the World Health Organisation, stressing on washing hands, avoiding mass gatherings and unneeded travel.

Following the rapid rise of positive Covid-19 cases in the country, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a janta curfew on March 22 and has requested citizens to stay indoors.

Read: Kapil Sharma, Daughter Anayra Make for an Adorable Sight Cheering Amid Janata Curfew

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story