Sandeep Ranade Fights Coronavirus with This Classical Song

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has definitely made it difficult to find a sense of humour. However, people across the world are finding new and creative ways to stay safe as well as entertain others during these trying times.

Popular celebrities are making use of their fame by educating masses about safety and hygiene. Recently, an Indian classical khayal vocalist from Pune took to YouTube to post a song in order to enlighten viewers about how to stay safe.

Sandeep Ranade aka 'Naadrang' shared the self-hummed track titled, Let's conquor Coronavirus - stay home, stay safe.

The classical singer has attempted to add traditional twist by the applying folk beats and rhythm while imparting knowledge about significant precautionary measures to be kept in mind amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the video here:

This is not the first song based on different ways to deal with COVID-19. Rapper and musician Baba Sehgal recently crooned a song called Namaste, which became an instant hit.

The lyrics of the power-packed song speak about how people around the globe are adopting 'Namaste' to greet each other.

Not long ago, a song written and sung by Tejas Gambhir to the score of Suno Na Suno Na from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chalte Chalte went viral online.

All these songs focus on measures suggested by the World Health Organisation, stressing on washing hands, avoiding mass gatherings and unneeded travel.

Following the rapid rise of positive Covid-19 cases in the country, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a janta curfew on March 22 and has requested citizens to stay indoors.

