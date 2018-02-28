English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sandeep Singh is The Best Coach I Ever Had: Taapsee Pannu
Singh on Tuesday turned 32 and Taapsee, who is featuring in the biopic of the hockey player, shared a black and white photograph of herself along with him.
Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu, who awaits the release of her upcoming film "Soorma", says that hockey player Sandeep Singh is the best coach she has ever had.
"To the man who made a challenging sport look so easy! The best coach I ever had! Happy Birthday Sandeep ‘Flicker' Singh. This year is going to be another glorious year for you," she captioned the image.
Credit: @Taapsee Pannu
"Soorma", a biopic on the former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh, is directed by Shaad Ali, who has also helmed hit films like "Saathiya" and "Bunty Aur Babli".
The film stars Diljit Dosanjh as Singh. It also features actor Angad Bedi as Bikramjeet, who himself will be seen doing a cameo appearance as a member of the Pakistani hockey team.
The film is slated to release on June 29.
