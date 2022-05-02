Sandeepa Dhar: 'People Mediatate and Do Things to Connect with Themselves, I Dance' | Exclusive

Sandeepa Dhar has already been proving how talented an actor she is, with her recent appearances in shows like Abhay and Mai. However, not just an actor, but Sandeepa is also a trained dancer who has been practicing the art form since she was a child.

Ask her to choose between acting and dancing and Sandeepa says, “I don’t think one comes before the other. Both are very different. Dancing is dancing and acting is something else. I have been pursuing dance for as long as I can remember; I was really young. Acting happened much later in my life. Again, these are very, very different so I can’t choose, but dancing has been a part of me for a much longer time.”

When explaining what dance means to her, Sandeepa said, “To me, it is living. If someone asks me what does life mean to you, I’ll say dancing. People meditate and do other things in order to relax and to connect with themselves; for me, that is dancing. Anytime I’m feeling anything - whether it’s angry, sad, or whatever, for me dance has always been an outlet, an expression. It’s very personal.”

She continues, “You know, when I started out, I never wanted to share with the world because it was so personal. It was like putting your emotions out for display for everybody to watch. So, you’re very protective of it. So, I was always very cautious of showing it to the world because it’s like putting yourself out there.”

The actress and dancer revealed that now, she is not afraid of expressing herself to the world through her dance. “I think over time, what’s happened is that when I’m performing now, I forget that there are people around. It’s a very trance like scenario wherein I forget that there are people watching me, that there are people who might understand what I’m going through. In a way, it has become cathartic. Now I’m not afraid of other people seeing it because I’m not even aware of their existence when I’m actually performing. So, the world kind of ceases to exist,” Sandeepa added.

While we would eagerly be waiting to see her express herself through dance in a film, hopefully which is out-and-out dance based, Sandeepa currently is busy with other commitments. “As of now, I have a series with Imtiaz Ali, which is called Dr. Arora. That will come out sometime very soon. I am very very excited about it because it is every actor’s dream to work with Imtiaz Ali, and I’ve been really really lucky enough to get that opportunity. I am both excited and nervous,” she concluded.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.