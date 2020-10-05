Sandip Ssingh Reacts to AIIMS Report on Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Waiting for CBI's Conclusive Statement

Recently, a report from the forensic team of All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) ruled out the possibility of murder in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Now, film producer Sandip Ssingh has said that he is waiting for the final word from the Central Bureau of Intelligence (CBI) Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has been formed to probe the death of Sushant.

Talking to ETimes, Sandip said, “I don’t know why we start reacting without knowing the absolute facts of the matter. As his friends, family and well-wishers, we wanted a CBI enquiry in the matter. Post that, the NCB enquiry also started.

"In the interim, a lot of people have spoken out of turn and made a mockery of an on-going investigation by a national agency. While I have read the statement made by Dr Gupta, I wonder why we are not waiting for the CBI to issue a comment or a conclusive statement. We are not ready to wait. The doctor has given his statement but the final word will rest with what the CBI’s enquiry report reveals.”

After a report by Dr Sudhir Gupta from AIIMS rejecting murder claims in Sushant's death started doing the rounds, the late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti wrote on Instagram that the family is praying for the truth to come out. She also said that they have their eye on CBI.

Apart from the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are also investigating Sushant's case. He passed away on June 14, 2020, aged 34.