Sandip Ssingh Shares Chats With Sushant, Sister Mitu Singh: My Silence Broke 20 Years of My Image

In a series of Instagram posts, film producer Sandip Ssingh broke his silence after being accused by many during the ongoing Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The producer made his private chats with the late actor public. Sandip also released a statement regarding June 14 (the day Sushant died).

Sharing his exchanges with Sushant dated from November 2016 to June 21, 2018, Sandip wrote, "Sorry bhai, my silence has broken 20 years of my image and family into pieces. I was unaware that friendship requires a certificate in today’s time. Today I am making our personal chats public, as this is the last resort which proves our equation."

In another post, Sandip Ssingh explained his presence at Sushant’s residence immediately after the actor’s death and why he was in touch with the driver of the ambulance in which Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains were taken to Cooper Hospital. He also shared screenshots of his chats with Sushant's sister Mitu Singh as well as a brother-in-law of the late actor.

He wrote, "On 14th June when I heard about you I was unable to stop myself and I rushed to your house in grief but was shocked to see no one present except Mittu Didi. I am still thinking about whether I was wrong to stand by your sister in that critical time or I should have waited for your other friends to come."

"Everyone is saying that your family does not know me. Yes, it's correct, I never met your family. Is it my fault to help a grieving sister alone in this city to complete the final rites of a brother?"

He also shared a certificate to clear the air that a case against him was pending in Mauritius.

Earlier, Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing Sushant’s family in the case, said that Sandip was unknown to them. He told Pinkvilla, “Meetu (Sushant’s sister) was devastated after seeing Sushant’s body so she went and she was lying down in the room so he just saw an opportunity and he took charge. Nobody in the family knows him, how did he come there. Suddenly how did he start taking charge? Since nobody from the family was there, there was an opening for him. I guess it should have been Pithani (Siddharth, Sushant’s flatmate) who should have been there and not Sandip.”