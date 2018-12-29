Sandra Bullock Starrer Bird Box Breaks Netflix Record with 45 Million Accounts Watching it in a Week

Took off my blindfold this morning to discover that 45,037,125 Netflix accounts have already watched Bird Box — best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film! pic.twitter.com/uorU3cSzHR — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) December 28, 2018

Netflix is riding high on the success of its recently released psychological horror film Bird Box, starring Sandra Bullock in the lead. The film is well received by the audience and since its premiere on December 21, Bird Box has been viewed by over 45 million accounts in the first week of its release, reports the streaming giant.Late on Friday night, Netflix Films took to Twitter to share the news with the viewers. "Took off my blindfold this morning to discover that 45,037,125 Netflix accounts have already watched Bird Box — best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film!" the tweet read. Along with the figures, a GIF of the Sandra Bullock taking off her blindfold and pronouncing, 'Oh my god' was also posted by Netflix.Soon Twitter users went on to joke that the film in real has been watched by more than 45 million, courtesy to the shared accounts of the users. While one of the fans said, "And out of those 45 million accounts, 1 billion people have seen the movie." Another exclaimed, "Thats a $450,371,250 opening weekend if that was just a $10 ticket"Bird Box is a post-apocalyptic thriller based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Josh Malerman. Directed by Susanne Bier, the film revolves around a woman Malorie Hayes, played by Sandra Bullock, who, along with a pair of unnamed children, a boy and a girl. The three embark a dangerous journey for their survival. On their journey they have to make it through a forest and river blindfolded to steer clear of supernatural entities. These mystic creatures are able to take the appearance of their victims' worst fears, regrets, and losses and drives most of them to suicide.Trevante Rhodes, John Malkovich, Jacki Weaver, Rosa Salazar, Tom Hollander, Sarah Paulson and Colson Baker also star in pivotal roles.Before worldwide streaming on Netflix from December 21, Bird Box had its world premiere at AFI Fest onNovember 12, 2018, with started a limited release from December 14.