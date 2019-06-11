English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sandra Bullock's College Years to Be Developed as Amazon Series With John Legend, Akiva Goldsman
Hollywood star Sandra Bullock's college days are the inspiration behind a new Amazon series.
Image courtesy: Reuters pictures
Loading...
Hollywood star Sandra Bullock's college days are the inspiration behind a new Amazon series.
According to Variety, Bullock will executive produce the series along with Akiva Goldsman and John Legend.
K C Perry will write and executive produce the series, described as a dramedy set in the world of music and dance.
It takes place in the American deep south in the 1980s, where one off-beat young woman defies expectations and sets out in search of "love, community, and an identity of her own".
Bullock, Legend, and Goldsman have all won Academy Awards in different categories: Bullock for best actress for The Blind Side; Goldsman for best adapted screenplay for A Beautiful Mind; and Legend for best original song for the film Selma.
Follow @News18Movies for more
According to Variety, Bullock will executive produce the series along with Akiva Goldsman and John Legend.
K C Perry will write and executive produce the series, described as a dramedy set in the world of music and dance.
It takes place in the American deep south in the 1980s, where one off-beat young woman defies expectations and sets out in search of "love, community, and an identity of her own".
Bullock, Legend, and Goldsman have all won Academy Awards in different categories: Bullock for best actress for The Blind Side; Goldsman for best adapted screenplay for A Beautiful Mind; and Legend for best original song for the film Selma.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Take 5 Years Leap, Promo Shows Naira as Single Mother
- US Restaurant Offers Free Pizzas to Those Who Surrender Their Smartphones While Eating
- Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams Used to 'Kiss' Each Other in Middle of Scene on Game of Thrones Sets
- Disconnect in the Himalayas: What Makes it Difficult to Rescue Mountaineers
- Q&A With MP Graham Stuart: Indian Companies in UK Contribute More Than £48 Billion Turnover
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results