Sandra Bullock's College Years to Be Developed as Amazon Series With John Legend, Akiva Goldsman

Hollywood star Sandra Bullock's college days are the inspiration behind a new Amazon series.

PTI

Updated:June 11, 2019, 3:53 PM IST
Sandra Bullock's College Years to Be Developed as Amazon Series With John Legend, Akiva Goldsman
Image courtesy: Reuters pictures
Hollywood star Sandra Bullock's college days are the inspiration behind a new Amazon series.

According to Variety, Bullock will executive produce the series along with Akiva Goldsman and John Legend.

K C Perry will write and executive produce the series, described as a dramedy set in the world of music and dance.

It takes place in the American deep south in the 1980s, where one off-beat young woman defies expectations and sets out in search of "love, community, and an identity of her own".

Bullock, Legend, and Goldsman have all won Academy Awards in different categories: Bullock for best actress for The Blind Side; Goldsman for best adapted screenplay for A Beautiful Mind; and Legend for best original song for the film Selma.

