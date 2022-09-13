Sandra Thomas Returns As Producer With Good Moonlit Night

Actress Sandra Thomas firmly established her acting credentials with films like Aadu, Amen and others. She has also established herself as a successful producer. After bankrolling 8 films, she will reprise her work as a producer with the movie Good Moonlit Night. In an Instagram post, Sandra wrote in Malayalam, which roughly translates to, “Good moonlight night has started rolling.” Sandra wrote that her first film as a producer was Friday, which started 10 years ago. The Aadu producer wrote that Good Moonlit Night is being started similarly after 10 years. “Be with us,” she concluded. For Friday, Sandra had partnered with producer Thomas Joseph Pattathanam.

Sandra’s colleagues and fans formed a beeline in the comment section congratulating her. Actors Samyuktha Menon, Dhruvan, Anagha, director Sajid Yahiya and singer Akbar Khan conveyed their best wishes to Sandra for this film. Other fans also expressed their happiness and wrote that they were extremely proud of Sandra. A fan lauded Sandra for her choice of subjects.

Alongside the caption, Sandra shared a slew of photos from Good Moonlit Night’s shooting location. She can be seen with her daughters in the first picture. Her daughters are holding clapperboards as well in one of the pictures. Sandra has also shared a picture with the entire team of the film.



Sandra is receiving an exhilarated response from fans as well who shared the photos related to Good moonlit night on their Instagram stories. Peruchazhi producer shared some of the stories.

