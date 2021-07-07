Sangeeta Ahir Calls Dilip Kumar’s Unreleased Directorial Debut an 'Encyclopaedia' for Filmmakers

Legendary Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday, July 7. The iconic actor breathed his last at 7:30 AM at a hospital in Mumbai. People across the world are expressing their sorrow while sharing their favourite memories of the actor through social media. Popular film producer Sangeeta Ahir, like many of Kumar’s fans, expressed her sorrow at his demise. She has also mentioned that a film titled Kalinga, which is the late actor’s directorial debut, is still pending with her.

In an interview to the ETimes, Sangeeta mentioned that the movie is the first and last directorial project of the iconic actor. In fact, he was so dedicated to the film that he did not take up anything else so that he could entirely devote himself to Kalinga. She also called the movie an ‘encyclopaedia’ for filmmakers. Sangeeta added that any person who is interested in filmmaking or movies in general should watch Kalinga just to see the way in which the film has been shot.

Describing the challenges that the film is likely to face, Sangeeta said that she along with the team will have to come up with a way in which it is presented to filmmakers. She opined that the film is not just another movie which only has a commercial value. It is more than just that aspect. Sharing her views about the film, she said, “It is very important that the movie reaches the right audience as it has so much to offer."

Conveying her feelings on the tragic incident, she told the media that it is unfortunate that he passed away as it would have been wonderful to have him around at the time of his dream project’s release. Sangeeta has assured that the movie will see the light of the day as the entire film industry is looking forward to the actor’s dream project.

Till now, there is no information regarding the release date of Kalinga. Other details like the cast and plot of the movie are also not known.

