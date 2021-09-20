Sangeeta Bijlani on Friendship With Former Beau Salman Khan: 'Dosti Ki Hai Nibhani Toh Padegi'

Actress and former Miss India title winner Sangeeta Bijlani may be missing from the big screen, but she continues to be friends with her former colleague from the Hindi cinema industry, Salman Khan. In a recent interview, Sangeeta opened up about her present relationship with the Bollywood actor who also happens to be her former boyfriend.

Speaking to the Times of India, the 61-year-old actress said how she and Salman continue to be friends and it is nice to stay friends with people one has known forever. The actress also said, “Dosti ki hai nibhani toh padegi (If a friendship has been formed then it has to be maintained).” Sangeeta and Salman were in a relationship for ten years. It is also reported that the two were about to tie the knot, however, somehow things did not work out between the two. Sangeeta then went on to marry then Indian cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin. The couple separated in 2010.

The 1980 Miss India winner also told The Times of India that she continues to be in touch with actress Meenakshi Seshadri. Sharing her relationship with Seshadri, Sangeeta said that they have done a world tour together and have grown fond of each other. Sangeeta also told the national daily that she does not get too much time to reconnect because everyone has gone their own way. The actress joked that she mostly was working with the guys and she is not much aware of them now. However, Sangeeta thanked social media which has enabled her to reconnect with some of her old friends, including the ones from her early modelling days too. The actress said that she looks forward to reconnecting with these people because with them one does not have to pretend, or care.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sangeeta Bijlani (@sangeetabijlani9)

In her latest Instagram post, Sangeeta was seen enjoying the sunset at Pawna Lake in Maharashtra.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here