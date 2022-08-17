Sangharsh 2: Bhojpuri Actor Khesari Lal Yadav Unveils His Never-Seen-Before Avatar

Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, titled Sangharsh 2. Yesterday, a picture of the actor from the sets of the film went viral on social media. Khesari is seen rocking a never-seen-before salt and pepper look in the picture. Soon after he shared the picture on Instagram, fans lavished the Litti Choka actor with oodles of praise. In the photograph, Khesari is spotted in a dark-green polo t-shirt over beige cargo pants and brown shoes.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KHESARI LAL YADAV (@khesari_yadav_fanclub)



Khesari Lal Yadav’s new look from Sangharsh 2 has elevated the audiences’ excitement about the film. Alongside him, the cast of the Bhojpuri film includes Megha Shree, Mahi Shrivastava, and Vinit Vishal, among other actors. Parag Patil has directed the film while Veeru Thakur has penned its storyline. Sangharsh 2 has been produced by Worldwide Channel and Jitendra Gulati. Currently, the shooting of this project is going on in Bangkok. The makers have roped in Krishna Bedardi to compose the film’s music. Meanwhile, details about this film’s plot have been kept under wraps as of yet.

For the unversed, Sangharsh 2’s prequel was a box office success. It narrated the story of a woman seeking progress and facing hurdles in a patriarchal society. This film was also directed by Parag Patil while Rakesh Tripathi had written its storyline. Sangharsh starred Kajal Raghwani, Ritu Singh, Awdhesh Mishra, and Prerna Sushma, to name a few, in key roles. The original film was released on August 24, 2018, and was bankrolled by Worldwide records.

There has been a change in the cast of both films. The most significant change, which caused disappointment among many viewers, was replacing Kajal Raghwani. Actress Megha Shree was roped in Sangharsh 2 to replace Kajal Raghwani. This is not the first time Megha is working with Khesari. The actor-duo has worked together in the film Bol Radha Bol before. Their pairing was also loved by the audience.

Apart from the sequel of Sangharsh, Khesari has a massive lineup of films ahead. He will be seen in Right, Baapji, Apradhi, Shaadi Ho to Aisi and Chalo Bhag Chale next.

