Sangita Ghosh: Swaran Ghar is Also a Story About Women Empowerment | Exclusive

Sangita Ghosh is all set to make a comeback on television with Swaran Ghar. The show, which also stars Ronit Roy in the lead, talks about a couple who are planning to ‘divorce’ their children. However, in a conversation with News18.com, Sangita talked about how the show is not just about the conflict between parents and children but also throws light on women empowerment. The actress also described how the show will focus on the development and journey of her character, Swaran, and will present different stages of her life.

“Abhi toh kahaani shuru hui hai, abhi toh aage bahut kuch hoga (It’s just the beginning, a lot will happen). It’s not a two-hour film. It’s a television show. There are going to be different stages in Swaran’s life. It is a show on women empowerment as well. People will come to know how this is a journey of a woman who has come from a small village, got married very early in life, suddenly she is thrown into city life. Then suddenly, she is nurtured, she is taught things by Bedi Sahab (Ronit Roy’s character in the show) and how she flourishes and grows in life. Kyunki voh bhi ek bacchi thi jab uski shaadi hui hai, voh bhi badi hui hai Kawal ke saath saath (She was also a child when she got married. She has also grown up along with Kawaljeet Bedi)," she told News18.com.

Sangita Ghosh further added that the show will present how Swaran becomes an independent and strong woman after falling down in her life. “It is her thought process, her thinking, her love, her story. There comes a point in life when suddenly she feels it’s all shaken, it’s all a myth. It is that story. Then how she takes control of herself, of her life and how she moves ahead in life," she said.

Sangita added, “It is a lot of emotional drama as well as it’s about women empowerment. She decides that it’s okay, I am old, but even then I can come back, I need to look after myself. How she finds ways to live and live with a smile."

Sangita Ghosh also talked about comparisons being drawn between her show and the 2003 film Baghban which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in the lead. The actress made it clear that Swaran Ghar isn’t similar to Baghban and added that the two have very different stories.

“Baghban does not have this story, people are drawing comparisons because again it’s a story about an old couple. Our story is totally different from Baghban. It had a different story, in Swaran Ghar you’ll see that parents and children do not only have differences, but they also have love… it throws light on that," she said.

Since the promo of the show also depicts Swaran’s children alleging that she killed her husband, Sangita Ghosh was also asked if the show will turn into a crime thriller soon. To this, the actress replied in the negative and added that the show is a love story. She also mentioned that the show is about the house and about the people who live in that house.

“You’ll get to know this after watching the show. Our show is definitely not a crime thriller, it is a love story between husband and wife, parents and their children. Love towards the family they have created, the house they have built, the Swaran Ghar, their love towards it. In our show, Swaran Ghar isn’t merely a house, it’s like a character of the show. Swaran Ghar isn’t just an object. It is about this house, people who live in it and their relationship," Sangita concluded.

