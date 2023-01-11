Sangram Samel Is All Set To Act In Mythological Serial Yog Yogeshwar Jai Shankar

Sangram Samel has become a household name in Maharashtra. Sangram embarked on his journey in the entertainment industry with the film Brave Heart (Jidd Jagnyachi). He is all set to again showcase his acting prowess in the upcoming daily soap Yog Yogeshwar Jai Shankar. This serial will be telecast on channel Colors Marathi. The channel has also shared a captivating glimpse of this serial on Instagram.

In the teaser, social media users can see how an ardent devotee is blessed by Lord Narayana with divine powers. The devotee is seen meditating, and then he transforms into Siddhayogi Shankar Maharaj.

Shankar Maharaj was a Siddhayogi in the tradition of Natha Pantha. He was a student of Shri Swami Samartha of Akkalkot. He was born around 1800, and took his samadhi on April 28, 1947. Maharaj had a lot of followers in India as well as abroad. There are many popular tales about his miracles.

A media portal has also informed about Sangram’s upcoming daily soap by sharing posts on Instagram. The portal has tagged the actor as well. The post was captioned, “Actor Sangram Samel will play the role of big Shankar Maharaj in ‘Yog Yogeshwar Jai Shankar’ on Colors Marathi. @sangramsamelofficial. #yogyogeshwarjaishankar #colorsmarathi”.

Sangram’s character has also been revealed in the poster. The Undga actor is dressed as Siddhayogi Shankar Maharaj and looks very convincing in his role. This news has left the followers ecstatic and they conveyed their best wishes to Sangram. A fan commented, “All the best, Sangi. I know you will rock the show as always. God bless bro”.

Sangram will also essay an important role in the film Saath Sobat, directed by national award-winning filmmaker Ramesh More. Saath Sobat will be released on January 13.

