Sangram Singh Backs Fiancée Payal Rohtagi After She Fails to Name India’s President

Actor Payal Rohatgi has long had a love-hate connection with controversies. Payal is always seen expressing her opinions on social media, and more often than not her words are controversial, evoking reactions from all quarters.

Payal has been making waves since appearing on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp, which streams on Alt Balaji and MX player. However, Payal, who also participated in Bigg Boss a few years ago, came under fire after she failed to identify India’s President during a test on the show. Sangram Singh, her fiancé, has finally come out in her support.

He said, “Payal is an intelligent woman. As far as I know her, she knows a lot about politics, history and general knowledge.” He went on to say that when she was questioned about the name of India’s president, the name may have slipped her memory for a few minutes due to the rush and bustle of the circumstances.

He went on to clarify that on the show, Payal is on one side and the other participants are on the other. While the rest of the players appear to be unified in the game due to the threat of elimination, Payal maintains her position. He also claimed that she was coerced into not speaking out immediately so that the team would lose. “Payal is very intelligent and knowledgeable and to judge her by a question is wrong and uncalled for," he added.

He also believes that whatever he and Payal are today, it’ because of love from people.

Payal has appeared in several Bollywood films, like 36 China Town, Dhol, and Dil Kabaddi, to mention a few. In 2008, she also appeared in the hit reality show Bigg Boss. Sangram Singh, a wrestler, is her fiancé. They have also starred in the reality program Nach Baliye together.

