Sangram Singh to Marry Lock Upp Fame Payal Rohatgi in July: 'We Planned Wedding in March But...'

Wrestler Sangram Singh has announced that he will tie the knot with his longtime fiancee Payal Rohatgi soon. Payal is currently a contestant on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show ‘Lock Upp’, where she has emerged has one of the strongest contenders.

Ahead of Holi, Sangram Singh confirmed on Twitter that he and Payal will get married in July around his birthday. Taking to Twitter, Sangram Singh said, “Payal is a very nice girl. We both are alike, yet different. Every couple should have the same mindset and lifestyle. We had planned a wedding in March but both had work commitments. So we will get married closer to my birthday in July. God bless everyone." (sic)

Sangram Singh also announced that he is returning to wrestling this year and is going to play matches in Dubai very soon. Payal is in the Lock Uup show, due to which the marriage got postponed. The right date seems to be Sangram Singh’s birthday i.e. 21st July.

Payal and Sangram met each other in the reality show Survivor India. After this show, Payal and Sangram started dating each other. Both of them also did a film together, titled ‘Night’. The couple has been together for more than eight years now.

Payal has also worked in films like ‘Plan’, ‘Rakt’, ’36 China Town’. Sangram’s popularity skyrocketed after he participated in Bigg Boss Season 7. Apart from this, the couple also participated in the dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye 7’ in the year 2015. And at this time Sangram is giving his full support to Payal, he feels that Payal has all the abilities to win the Lock Uup.

