Sania Mirza, India’s tennis icon bid a teary farewell to Grand Slam career. The tennis star played one of her last matches at the Australian Open mixed double finals. While giving her speech, she spoke about her love for Australia open where she earned fame as an 18-year-old where she played Serena Williams in a third-round match. Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor penned a heartwarming note for the champion on Twitter.

Sharing a photo of Sania, the actor wrote, “Congratulations @MirzaSania on an amazing journey that has left a mark in history and inspired millions of athletes, and thank you for always making India so proud! Wishing you good luck for your next adventure”.

Congratulations @MirzaSania on an amazing journey that has left a mark in history and inspired millions of athletes, and thank you for always making India so proud! Wishing you good luck for your next adventure. pic.twitter.com/LBOaPlx80R— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 27, 2023

Sania also shared the video of her farewell speech on her Instagram handle. Sharing the video she wrote, “My professional career started in Melbourne… I couldn’t think of a better arena to finish my [Grand Slam] career at.” Actress Gauhar took to the comments section and wrote, “Inspirational ❤️ may Allah bless u”. Meanwhile, filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, “Sooo proud.. bittersweet I’m feeling baby.. lovv uuu❤️”. Singer Ananya Birla dropped in a bundle of hearts.

Sania almost broke down while addressing the audience. “I am still gonna play a couple more tournaments. But my journey as a professional player started in Melbourne. In started in 2005, when I played Serena Williams at the third round here as an 18-year-old and that was scary enough. I had the privilege to come back here again and again, win some tournaments here and play some great finals amongst you all. I couldn’t think of a better arena to my finish my career at, in a Grand Slam. Thank you so much for making me feel home here”.

Fans too showered their love and called her an inspiration. One of them wrote, “Incredible run…🔥🔥 Thank you for making all the Indians and sport enthusiasts across the world proud.❤️❤️”. “She will be remembered as face of Indian women tennis ! Post retirement also❤️❤️👏,” read another one. Another comment read, “One of the finest daughter and sportswomen the Indian Subcontinent has ever produced”. “Thank you for being a trailblazer and being an inspiration to so many of us…. 🙌❤️ Indian sports is incomplete without your name in it!,” another user wrote.

