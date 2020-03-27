Sania Mirza Says BFF Parineeti Chopra Can't Do Her Biopic, Lists Four Other Actresses

Sania Mirza who recently announced that a biopic on her life was in the works, said that she did not think best friend Parineeti Chopra would be able to act in it. The tennis champiom said that because Parineeti is currently working on the biopic of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal.

“Pari can’t do it because she’s doing Saina Nehwal now. So I guess she’s out of the picture,” she told Pinkvilla, adding, “There are so many amazing actors and I’m sure they could do justice to my role.”

When she was further asked who she thought could fit in her role, she said, “Alia (Bhatt), Anushka (Sharma), Deepika (Padukone), Sara Ali Khan. A lot would depend on the script, there are so many things involved.”

Sania also revealed the film is in pre-production now, “We’re looking for directors right now.”

Saina was also asked about the particular narrative she wanted to be portrayed in the film, to which she said that she would like to focus on the fact that she was the first one to do what she did from India. “I would like to inspire other girls to pick up Tennis Racquets or follow their dreams,” she said.

Follow @News18Movies for more

