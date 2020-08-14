Sanjana Sanghi Lends Support to Sushant Singh Rajput's Family: This Ordeal is Tough

Actress Sanjana Sanghi has come forward to stand by the family of her late co-star, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has supported their demand for a CBI probe, for a free and fair investigation in the case.

Recently, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a series of post on her verified Instagram account, demanding a closure in the probe of the late actor's death, tagging her post with #CBIForSSR. She posted a picture where she is seen holding a placard that reads: "I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request for #CBIforSSR."

She captioned the image as: "It's time we find the truth and get justice. Please help our family and the whole world to know what the truth is and find closure, otherwise we will never be able to live a peaceful life!!#CBIForSSR Raise your voice and demand #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #WarriorsForSSR @sushantsinghrajput."

Sanjana shared the post on her Instagram story and wrote, "For you the prayers never have and never will stop. Justice, peace and the truth- have to be served. Always praying that they will be served. This ordeal has been inordinately long and tough.”

Shweta had also shared a video and captioned it as: "It's time we find the truth and get justice. Please help our family and the whole world to know what the truth and find closure, otherwise we will never be able to live a peaceful life!! #CBIForSSR Raise your voice and demand #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #WarriorsForSSR."

Meanwhile, Sushant's Dil Bechara premiered on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24 to massive love from the late actor's fans and loved ones. The film is based on the 2014 Hollywood hit, The Fault In Our Stars, which was adapted from novelist John Green's 2012 bestseller of the same name.

It also features Sahil Vaid, Swastika Mukherjee, Milind Gunaji and Saif Ali Khan. The music is by AR Rahman. Disney+ Hotstar had decided to make the film available for free viewing to all, as a mark of respect to the late Sushant.