Sanjana Sanghi On Dil Bechara's Success: Only Balm Amidst All These Tough Things

Actress Sanjana Sanghi, who was late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star in his last film Dil Bechara, said that the film's success taught her the power of fans. She said that fans loving the film helped Sushant get the tribute he deserved.

Talking to Hindustan Times, she said, "These two years, only the team knows the kind of blood and passion we put into it. The thing with filmmaking is, there’s a lag between when we work and when the audience sees it. In that lag, is the troublesome time, the perception is different from reality. It taught me that true honesty still has place in this world. It taught me the power of love of fans,” she said.

She added, “I know how much strength I have derived from crores of people blessing our film, and helping Sushant get the tribute that he deserves. This is the only balm amidst all these tough things."

She also said that her relationship with Sushant was a "yin and yang" kind of situation. She said that Sushant, despite being a senior actor, was very humble and generous that he also got a lot of perspective from Sanjana, who was a debutant.

Dil Bechara was the Hindi remake of The Fault In Our stars. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film also starred Sahil Anand, Swastika Mukherjee and Saswata Chatterjee in pivotal roles. The film was released on Disney+ Hotstar.