Sanjana Sanghi Reacts to Kangana Ranaut's Claims of Late Response to Harassment Rumours Against Sushant

Kangana Ranaut's team in a recent tweet raised questions against Sanjana Sanghi regarding harassment rumours which were levelled against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2018, during the shooting of Dil Bechara. The team questioned "Why Sanjana took her own sweet time to clarify" the rumours.

Responding to the same, the Dil Bechara actress said ‘nobody has the authority’ to judge if her response was fast enough or not. "I have said more than enough about what happened. Also, I’ve given a clarification which should have been enough. At that time, it wasn’t late, nobody is in authority to decide what’s late and what’s not. You don’t fuel rumours. It is not the responsibility or job to clarify rumours,” Sanjana told Zoom TV.

Adding further, Sanjana said it was wrong to call the episode a ‘Me Too’ case as both Sushant and she had denied all rumours of any harassment. “I am a student of journalism, I’ve studied at Delhi University and that’s not the journalism I was taught. So, I don’t see it as the Me Too movement. For me, apparently getting late in giving clarification for rumours, but I did it still because it was important for us, Sushant and me,” she said.

Many blinds claimed tht Sushant raped Sanjana,such news abt her harassment wr common in those days,Why Sanjana took her own sweet time to clarify?Why she nvr spoke so passionately abt her friendship with him when he ws alive? @mumbaipolice cn investigate🙏https://t.co/C2wvzuXuGU — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 22, 2020

Back in 2018, taking to Twitter, Sanjana had clarified that “no such incident took place” with her on the set and that these reports are “baseless”. Then the film was called Kizze Aur Manny. “On returning from a long trip to the US yesterday, I read several baseless and unfounded stories with respect to misconduct and misbehaviour on the sets of our film Kizie Aur Manny. I'd like to clarify that no such incident took place with me. Let's put an end to these conjectures,” read the post shared by Sanjana.

Sushant too had responded to the harassment allegations by sharing the screenshot of his conversation with his co-star in the film, Sanjana.

He wrote alongside screenshots, “I feel sad to reveal personal information but it seems that there is no other way to state what was, in the midst of this curated and well timed smear campaign. From the first till the last day of the shoot, this is what happened on the Set with Sanjana.”

Meanwhile, before the release of Dil Bechara, Sushant died by suicide on June 14.