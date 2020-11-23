Sanjana Sanghi Roped in as Lead Opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in 'OM: The Battle Within'

Actress Sanjana Sanghi, who appeared in Dil Bechara as Kizzie Basu, has been roped in to play the lead opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in OM: The Battle Within. Filmmaker Ahmed Khan had announced the film with the Fitoor actor in an action avatar.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror about about her second film as lead, Sanjana said, “I explored many scripts, but OM offered me the spectrum jump that I was looking for, giving me an entirely unchartered territory of a big commercial actioner.”

Talking about her character Kavya, Sanjana added, “She’s someone every young Indian girl aspires to be, and a character one hasn’t seen before. I’m excited because I will get to do a lot of action for which various kinds of training and prep is currently on. It’s testing, both physically and mentally, but thrilling too.” she further added that working with Aditya will be "the best part."

Baaghi 3 director Ahmed Khan, who will be producing the film, said that the film will be shot across three cities in India. The team will be aiming to finish the shoot for Om by March. The film will be directed by debutant Kapil Verma, the son of veteran actor Tinu Verma.