Sanjana Sanghi Says Her 'Cryptic' Post About Mumbai Was Misinterpreted

Recently, Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi flew from Delhi to Mumbai as she was called by the police for interrogation in respect to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. After the interrogation, Sanjana had taken to Instagram stories to write a cryptic post that made it look like she was leaving the city for good.

Now, she has posted a clarification saying her Story was misinterpreted. She wrote, "Arre arre! Kaafi kuch interpret ho gay meri previous story se (a lot of things were interpretedfrom my previous story). Now that I re-read it, I can see why! Did NOT mean any king of "bidding adieu" forever not to Mumbai, not to anything else!"

"I've been back home in Delhi since February, throughout lockdown! When COVID eases out, is what I meant when I said "jaldi ya shayad nahi" we'll al be back to life as per usual! Me to being wherever it is that is required for work! Appreciate all the worry all you lovely humans! But absolutely nothing to worry about," she added.

Previously, Sanjana had written, "Khuda Hafiz Mumbai, 4 maheene baad aapke darshan hue. Main chali, Delhi vaapis. Aapki sadake kuch alag si lagi, sunsaan thi. Shayad mere dil mein jo dukh hai, mere nazariye ko badal rahe hai. Ya shayad, filhaal aap bhi thode dukh mein hai. Milte hain? Jaldi. Ya shayad, nahi (Goodbye Mumbai, met you after four months. Now, I am going back to Delhi. Your roads looked different, they were deserted. Perhaps the sorrow of my heart changes my perspective. Or maybe, you are sad, too. See you soon. Or, maybe not)."

Sanjana was grilled by the police for 7 hours regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's case. She is the late actor's co-star in Dil Bechara, which will be released on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sushant was found hanging at his residence on June 14. The post mortem report stated he had committed suicide.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

