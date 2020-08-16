Sanjana Sanghi Shares 'Dil Bechara' BTS Pic with Sushant Singh Rajput to wish Saif Ali Khan on Birthday

Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi posted a throwback picture from Paris with Saif Ali Khan to wish him on the occasion of his 50th birthday on Sunday. The image also has Sushant Singh Rajput posing all smiles with the two of them.

Saif played a cameo role in Sushant's posthumous release Dil Bechara and can be seen in his look from the movie as the three actors pose inside a cafe. Captioning the post, Sanjana wrote, "BTS, Dil Bechara - Manny, Kizie Aur AV. It’s an odd thing to be envious of your own past. But here I find myself, doing just that. It all becomes, a memory. That you pray lasts forever."

She continued, "Sandwiched between these two absolute gentlemen - amidst the crisp morning sunshine of a cold Parisian day, the faint smell of coffee being freshly brewed, the joy of creating art together; and conversations that spanned across philosophy, literature, cinema, cricket, success and failure and life, at large. Here’s wishing a very birthday to our very own Abhimanyuveer! Thank you Saif sir, for your generosity and kindness in sharing perspective and such heartfelt encouragement."

Sanjana concluded her birthday post for Saif by writing, "Like I’d told you, I wrote my undergraduate college thesis on your film Dil Chahta Hai, and to get to perform in my debut film, with you as Kizie’s Abhimanyuveer? I’ll take it!"

Take a look at Sushant's pic with Saif and Sanjana from Dil Bechara sets.

Earlier, during the release of Dil Bechara, Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan had also posted some pics of the trio of actors. Director Mukesh Chhabra posed with them too.

Saif and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan have announced recently that they are expecting their second child together.