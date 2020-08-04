Sanjana Sanghi Shares BTS Pic of Her First Shot with Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara

In a nostalgic post, Sanjana Sanghi, who made her acting debut as the lead actress with Dil Bechara, shared behind-the-scenes (BTS) pics from the film's set. Featuring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the actress also shared a picture from their first look test as film's lead characters, Kizzie and Manny.

In their first look test photo, Sanjana has shoulder-length hair and wears the breathing tube, a signature trait of her character. Whereas Sushant is seen wearing a beanie cap. “Sushant and Sanjana do their first ever look test together as Manny and Kizie,” she wrote in her post.

The other picture was of a monitor screen showing a shot of the lead pair having a conversation with each other as they look over something on a laptop. “Kizie and Manny’s first ever shot together,” Sanjana wrote over the picture revealing that the scene was shot in Jamshedpur.

Take a look at the pictures:

Dil Bechara is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Green's bestseller about two teens who fall in love after meeting at a cancer support group.

The film follows the life of Kizie Basu, played by Sanjana Sanghi, who struggles with terminal cancer and is hesitant of getting romantically involved with Immanuel Rajkumar Junior or Manny, played by Sushant Singh Rajput. The film's trailer has broken a significant YouTube record. The trailer, released on July 6, has become the first film trailer on the video-sharing platform to receive more than 10 million ‘likes’.

Dil Bechara is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.