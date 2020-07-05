Sanjana Sanghi Shares New Still from 'Dil Bechara', Kanye West Announces His US Presidency Bid

Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star in his last movie, Sanjana Sanghi shared a still from the upcoming movie and remembered the late Bollywood actor.

Read: From Weddings To Financial Crisis, Here's Everything That Happened In The World Of Indian TV During Lockdown

Also read: 'Don't You Dare Mess with Me': Hansal Mehta, Manoj Bajpayee Warn KRK

In another news, Kanye West declared on social media that he will be running for the US president's post in 2020. The news went viral and also invited many memes.

Read: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan Among Others to Feature in Graduation Documentary

Also read: After Kanye West Declares US Presidency Bid, Fans Have Thoughts on Kim Kardashian as First Lady

Also, Akshay Kumar's trip to Nashik amid lockdown will be probed by cops, said a Maharashtra minister.

Read: Omi Vaidya Opens Up About Anxiety During Lockdown, Says He Lost 8 Kilos

Also read: Twitter Account of Sushant Singh Rajput's Father is Fake

Scroll through for more news and highlights from lifestyle and entertainment world.

Actress Sanjana Sanghi, who will be making her debut as a lead opposite the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara, has shared a new picture from the film's sets.

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Co-Actor Sanjana Sanghi Pens Emotional Note with BTS Pic

Director Patty Jenkins says till the world doesn't recover from the coronavirus pandemic she has decided to put on hold the third film in the Gal Gadot-led Wonder Woman franchise.

Read: I've Really Hit Pause Button: Patty Jenkins on Wonder Woman 3

Kanye West announced that he would run for president in 2020 in an apparent challenge to Donald Trump and his presumptive Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Read: I Am Running for President of the United State, Tweets Rapper Kanye West

Kartik Aaryan, who is a paparazzi and fan favourite, was urged to step out as lockdown restrictions have been eased and shooting is resuming slowly and steadily with proper precautions.

Read: Kartik Aaryan Has Perfect Response for Paparazzi Asking Him to Step Out

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's helicopter trip to Nashik in north Maharashtra during lockdow has sparked a controversy.

Read: Akshay Kumar's Helicopter Trip to Nashik Invites Inquiry

Check back tomorrow for more news and highlights from the world of films and fashion.

Follow @News18Movies for more

