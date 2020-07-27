Sanjana Sanghi Shares Pic with Sushant Singh Rajput as He Takes Power Nap During Dil Bechara Shoot

Post the release of Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi shared a new behind-the-scenes pic with late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram. The still from the shoots of film's romantic track Taare Gin sees Sushant resting his head on Sanjana's shoulder.

Captioning the pic, Sanjana wrote, "4:30AM : Manny takes a power nap during a night shoot for Taare Gin, as Kizie lends her shoulder, lost in thought as she always was," and added the hashtag, 'Favourite Moments From Set'.

Dil Bechara premiered on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24 to massive love from the late actor's fans and loved ones. While there was a tremendous outpouring of emotions on watching Sushant's last movie, Dil Bechara also became the highest rated Hindi movie ever on IMDb, with 9.8 score out of 10.

The film is based on the 2014 Hollywood hit, The Fault In Our Stars, which was adapted from novelist John Green's 2012 bestseller of the same name.

Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Sanjana Sanghi, who has previously done brief roles in films such as Rockstar and Hindi Medium, plays the female lead in the movie.

The film follows the life of Kizie Basu, played by Sanjana Sanghi, who struggles with terminal cancer and is hesitant of getting romantically involved with Immanuel Rajkumar Junior or Manny, played by Sushant Singh Rajput. The film's trailer has broken a significant YouTube record. The trailer, released on July 6, has become the first film trailer on the video-sharing platform to receive more than 10 million ‘likes’.

Dil Bechara also features Saif Ali Khan and Swastika Mukherjee.