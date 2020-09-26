Sanjana Sanghi Shares Post 'In Loving Memory' of Sushant Singh Rajput as Dil Bechara Completes 2 Months

Dil Bechara, the last film of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput completed two months of its release recently. The film was premiered on July 24. Commemorating the day, film's lead actress Sanjana Sanghi took to social media to share a post "in the loving memory' of SSR.

In the caption, Sanjana wrote, "#2MonthsOfDilBechara 2 months since you all made our labour of love yours forever. 2 months since you endowed upon us a lifetime of endless love. Thank you for letting art touch you, heal you, and elate you. It’s what it was meant to do. The journey’s been anything but easy. #ThinkingOfYou #Sushant #InLovingMemory Gratitude•Peace•Strength•Positivity (sic)."

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, "Dil Bechara" is a remake of the 2014 Hollywood hit "The Fault In Our Stars", which is based on John Green's 2012 bestseller of the same name.

Dil Bechara also features Sahil Vaid, Swastika Mukherjee, Milind Gunaji and Saif Ali Khan. The music is by AR Rahman. Disney+ Hotstar had decided to make the film available for free viewing to all, as a mark of respect to the late Sushant.

Dil Bechara revolves around two characters, Kizie and Manny. While Kizie has thyroid cancer, Manny had osteosarcoma. The journey that they take together as they help each evolve and embrace life’s imperfections is the driving force of the narrative.