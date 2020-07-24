Sanjana Sanghi Shares Tribute for Sushant Singh Rajput on #DilBecharaDay

Actress Sanjana Sanghi has become the talking point for her upcoming release Dil Bechara, which hits OTT later in the evening on Friday. The movie is highly anticipated among the fans of lead actor Sushant Singh Rajput, as it is his posthumous release.

On the occasion of the film's release, fans trended #DilBecharaDay on social media in Sushant's honour. Sanjana too remembered her co-star in an emotional social media post saying, "Searching for you, in equal parts awe and disbelief."

Her full note in memory of Sushant read: "My Manny, I hope you’re looking over us, blessing us, and smiling upon us as we are, looking up at you, searching for you, in equal parts awe and disbelief. As @castingchhabra so correctly said, how could both our debut films ever be his last? Life is just so not fair. Thank you for giving us the strength in ways known and unknown to somehow brave through this incredibly tough path. We can feel the strength every minute. It’s the only silver lining amidst so many dark clouds. The day apparently has come, It’s #DilBecharaDay. Here’s praying for peace, positivity and calm to each and everyone. Milte hain. Jald (sic)."

Alongside the touching caption, Sanjana also shared a movie still with Sushant from their Paris shoot.

Dil Bechara premieres on Disney+Hotstar at 7:30 pm on Friday. It is the remake of Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars, which is an adaptation of a John Green novel.