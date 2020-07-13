Sanjana Sanghi Shares Unseen BTS Picture With Sushant Singh Rajput From Dil Bechara

Actress Sanjana Sanghi, who will be making her debut as a lead actress in Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara, shared a behind-the-scenes picture with the late actor on Instagram. The actress shared a still from the song Taare Gin.

Sanjana wrote, “Ek haseen mazaa hai yeh, Mazaa hai ya, Sazaa hai yeh? - Taare Gin, Dil Bechara. One of my absolute favourite behind the scenes moments with Sushant while shooting the scene you all love. Don’t know why, I just feel a little bit better every time I see this photograph. Abhi Nahi, ya Kabhi Nahi? KABHI NAHI! Chal Jhoothi!”

Take a look below:



Recently, the title track from the film was released. Composed by AR Rahman, the song won hearts nation-wide. Sushant Singh Rajput had also shot the entire music video in one take. Sanjana took to Instagram to remember the late actor, revealing that after each take he would ask her if she was okay with a dialogue from their film.

Dil Bechara is the Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars, the best-selling novel by John Green. The film, directed by Mukesh Chhabra, will release on Disney+ Hostar on July 24, 2020.