1-MIN READ

Sanjana Sanghi Shares Unseen Picture of Sushant Singh Rajput from Dil Bechara Sets

Actress Sanjana Sanghi, who will be making her debut as a lead in Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara, shared an unseen picture of the late actor from the film's sets.

  • Last Updated: July 3, 2020, 5:43 PM IST
Actress Sanjana Sanghi, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara, has shared an unseen picture of the latter from the set of their upcoming film.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sanjana posted the image in which Sushant is seen sharing a happy moment with her and the film's director Mukesh Chhabra.

"Just discovered this photo that I have never seen before myself. Breathing and living in memories and nostalgia. Our days of shoot filled with creative satisfaction and endless laughter on set. They both are making fun of something I did or said...which was a constant everyday phenomena," Sanjana captioned the post.

Sanjana Sanghi

Dil Bechara is Sushant's last film, which will release on digital platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. The film is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Green's popular novel of the same name.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. He was found hanging in his Mumbai residence. He was 34.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

