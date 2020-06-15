Sanjana Sanghi, Sushant Singh Rajput's Co-star in Yet to Release Film Dil Bechara, Shares Tearful Video

Sanjana Sanghi is to make her Bollywood debut with the film, Dil Bechara, an Indian adaptation of the book The Fault in Our Stars. The yet-to-be-released film is actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last project. The newcomer posted a tearful video after the death of the actor on Sunday, remembering the time she spent with him on the sets.

Sanjana struggled to keep her tears in check while she quoted Sushant's favourite line from the book: "You gave me a forever, within a limited number of days, and for that, I'm forever grateful." She said the actors used to read that line to each other before acting in every emotional scene.

She recalled discussing Sushant's "insane ideas" to do something for the education of children in India. "Everyone who loves you will be grateful for the gift that you have left behind, that is the work that you did. We just wish that you had never done this," Sanjana said in the video, before adding a clip of her dancing with him on the sets.

Sharing the video, Sanjana wrote, "Abhi toh itna kuch baaki tha, Sushant?.. I refreshed my web pages a 100 times hoping I'm reading some sort of horrible joke. I'm not equipped to process any of this. I don't think I ever will be... After 2 years of seemingly all the possible difficulties one single film can face, with all sorts of crap constantly being written, and being relentlessly pursued. We were supposed to FINALLY see our film - my first film, and what you told me you believed was your best film yet, together... I simply wish you never left us behind in the first place."

The Fault in Our Stars is a novel by John Green, about a 16-year-old girl suffering from cancer, who falls in love with a 17-year-old ex-basketball player and amputee. The Hollywood adaptation of the novel was directed by Josh Boone and starred Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort.

The Hindi adaptation was initially set to release in November 2019, which couldn't happen as post-production was pending. It was pushed to May 2020, but the release was further postponed as theatres shut due to the coronavirus lockdown. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra is making his directorial debut with the film.