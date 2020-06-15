Sanjana Sanghi, Sushant Singh Rajput's Co-star in Yet to Release Film Dil Bechara, Shares Tearful Video

Sanjana Sanghi is to make her Bollywood debut with the film, Dil Bechara, an Indian adaptation of the book The Fault in Our Stars. The yet-to-be-released film is actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last project. The newcomer posted a tearful video after the death of the actor on Sunday, remembering the time she spent with him on the sets.
Sanjana struggled to keep her tears in check while she quoted Sushant's favourite line from the book: "You gave me a forever, within a limited number of days, and for that, I'm forever grateful." She said the actors used to read that line to each other before acting in every emotional scene.
She recalled discussing Sushant's "insane ideas" to do something for the education of children in India. "Everyone who loves you will be grateful for the gift that you have left behind, that is the work that you did. We just wish that you had never done this," Sanjana said in the video, before adding a clip of her dancing with him on the sets.
Sharing the video, Sanjana wrote, "Abhi toh itna kuch baaki tha, Sushant?.. I refreshed my web pages a 100 times hoping I'm reading some sort of horrible joke. I'm not equipped to process any of this. I don't think I ever will be... After 2 years of seemingly all the possible difficulties one single film can face, with all sorts of crap constantly being written, and being relentlessly pursued. We were supposed to FINALLY see our film - my first film, and what you told me you believed was your best film yet, together... I simply wish you never left us behind in the first place."
. . You gave me a forever, within a limited number of days, and for that. I’m forever grateful. - our beloved novel, The Fault In Our Stars A forever of learnings, and of memories. I refreshed my web pages a 100 times hoping I’m reading some sort of horrible joke. I’m not equipped to process any of this. I don’t think I ever will be. I’m definitely not equipped to articulate my feelings, this is me failing, but trying. After 2 years of seemingly all the possible difficulties one single film can face, with all sorts of crap constantly being written, and being relentlessly pursued. We were supposed to FINALLY see our film - my first film, and what you told me you believed was your best film yet, together. Amidst your journey, you somehow found a way and had a desire to yell out to me from the opposite side of set screaming “Rockstar, itni achi acting thodi na karte hain paagal!” ; To guide me over things big & small through our film’s process, To tell me to conserve my energy on set; To discuss even the smallest nuance you thought could change the narrative of a scene and would whole heartedly accept my disagreement; To discuss ways in which we could together forge a brighter educational future for the children of India. You were a force Manny, and you always will be. We’re going to spend an eternity to try and make sense of what you’ve left us behind with, and I personally never will be able to. I simply wish you never left us behind in the first place. Just know, you have a country full of millions, looking up at you, smiling at you, thankful for you. As you smile back at us, from up above. The fact that you get to spend the rest of your time by your mother’s side, I know you gives the only happiness you wanted in the world. #RIPSushantSinghRajput
The Fault in Our Stars is a novel by John Green, about a 16-year-old girl suffering from cancer, who falls in love with a 17-year-old ex-basketball player and amputee. The Hollywood adaptation of the novel was directed by Josh Boone and starred Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort.
The Hindi adaptation was initially set to release in November 2019, which couldn't happen as post-production was pending. It was pushed to May 2020, but the release was further postponed as theatres shut due to the coronavirus lockdown. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra is making his directorial debut with the film.