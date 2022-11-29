Sanjana Sanghi To Share Screen Space With Pankaj Tripathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu In Upcoming FIlm; Deets Inside

Sanjana Sanghi has really come a long way since her stellar debut in Imtiaz Ali’s musical Rockstar. The actress who went on to appear in supporting roles for Baar Baar Dekho, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns had later headlined Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara as the female lead. Sanjana is also quite fond of updating her social media feed. Following the same trajectory, she had recently shared a picture of herself perusing through a script. And now it turns out, the young actress would be featuring in Anirudh Roy Choudhary’s film who has previously churned out the critically acclaimed ‘Pink’

According to the sources close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, “Yes, Sanjana has been signed on for the venture and will be seen sharing screen space with Pankaj Tripathi and Parvathy Thiruvothu. Besides these three, the film will also include a few other names, which the makers are keeping under wraps for now. The untitled venture will be directed by Anirudh Roy Choudhary of Pink fame, and will be produced under the Wiz Films banner which is also developing the docu-series on Salman Khan, Beyond The Star.”

The source further informed, “Right now only the cast and story have been locked. Pre-production will begin shortly. For now, an official announcement of the venture will be made in the coming days.”

On the professional front, Sanjana Sanghi was recently seen in Kapil Verma’s Rashtra Kavach Om alongside Aashiqui 2 famed actor Aditya Roy Kapoor. The film garnered negative reviews. The Rockstar actress has other projects in her pipeline that include Tarun Dudeja’s Dhak Dhak featuring stars like Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. The story of the film would revolve around four women who embark on an adventurous road trip to the highest motorable pass in the world, as they indulge in a journey of self-discovery.

