Sanjana Sanghi's Family Organises Red Carpet At Home On Dil Bechara Premiere Night

Actress Sanjana Sanghi, who made her debut as a lead actress in Dil Bechara had a bitter-sweet premiere night amid the pandemic. The loss of Sushant Singh Rajput also loomed a shadow of grief for the people involved in the film.
Sanjana took to Instagram to share how her family tried to lift her spirits during the premiere night. “My family didn’t want Kizie to miss out the premiere night, that Dil Bechara, in very different circumstances, would have had. They laid out the red carpet inside our home. Grateful,” she wrote with folded hands and a broken heart emoji.
Take a look below:
Sanjana Sanghi, in a recent interview with PTI had said that she is trying to be "courageous." She said, “I was supposed to do this (promote the movie) with Sushant from city to city. The pandemic wasn’t supposed to be a reality and he was going to be by my side through this. But to be doing this while dealing with personal loss is very challenging.”
My Manny, I hope you’re looking over us, blessing us, and smiling upon us as we are, looking up at you, searching for you, in equal parts awe and disbelief. As @castingchhabra so correctly said, how could both our debut films ever be his last? Life is just so not fair. Thank you for giving us the strength in ways known and unknown to somehow brave through this incredibly tough path. We can feel the strength every minute. It’s the only silver lining amidst so many dark clouds. The day apparently has come. It’s #DilBecharaDay Here’s praying for peace, positivity and calm to each and everyone. Milte hain. Jald. @roo_cha thank you, for everything.
“Right now, I am trying to be courageous. I know he is looking over me. I am feeling an immense amount of gratitude. The love that we are receiving from people is giving both Mukesh and me a lot of strength. I am feeling an equal amount of numbness and gratitude,” she said. Sushant's last film, Dil Bechara, directed by Mukesh Chhabra is the Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars based on the best-selling novel by John Green. The film also stars Swastika Mukherjee and Saswata Chaterjee in pivotal roles.
#DilBecharaDay 💫 July 24th 2020. 7:30PM (IST) @disneyplushotstarpremium #SushantSinghRajput @swastikamukherjee13 @sahilvaid24 @saswatachatterjeeofficial @castingchhabra @arrahman @shashankkhaitan @suprotimsengupta @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @foxstarhindi @sonymusicindia @mukeshchhabracc
Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020 by suicide. He was 34.
This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).