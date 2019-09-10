Film industry families are quite often accused of favoritism and promoting their kids in the business. Naturally, one would take Sanjay and Maanayata Dutt to be no different, considering the former's now-late father was an actor. However, in an interview with an entertainment website, the couple spoke about passing on the legacy of their production house to their two kids-- Iqra and Shaahraan.

Sanjay and Maanayata have launched Sanjay S Dutt Productions recently and in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the couple talked about giving the reigns of it to their kids.

About the matter Maanayata said, "I don’t believe materialistic things should be passed on, they should be earned. I could build an empire for my children, but if they can’t keep it together or expand it, they might lose it. What we can give them is education and values."

About aspirations of their kids in the movie business, Maanayata added that her nine year old daughter Iqra is a painter and that her paintings are even selected for school magazines. About Shaahraan, she said that he is more into sports like cricket, football.

Sanjay S Dutt Productions' latest venture Prasthanam, is the remake of Telugu political, action-drama film of the same name, written and is directed by Deva Katta in Hindi. It stars Sanjay and Ali Fazal in lead roles. The ensemble cast also features Manisha Koirala, Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff and Amyra Dastur.

Prasthanam releases on September 20.

