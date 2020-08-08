Sanjay Dutt Admitted To Nanavati Hospital After Breathing Problems, Tweets 'I am Doing Well'

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital on Saturday evening after complaining of breathing issues. As per reports, he had fluctuating oxygen saturation level and chest discomfort. He was tested for Covid-19 through rapid antigen test, which came negative. He has also undergone the swab test.

Dutt has been admitted in the non-covid ICU ward as of now. Doctors are investigating further and conducting few tests. "He condition is stable," said the Chief Operating officer Dr V Ravishankar.

Dutt tweeted about his health condition. He said, "Just wanted to assure everyone that I’m doing well. I’m currently under medical observation & my COVID-19 report is negative. With the help & care of the doctors, nurses & staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes & blessings."

Dutt, 61, is among the busiest actors in Bollywood. Last year, he was seen in three films--Kalank, Prassthanam and Panipat.

He will next be seen in Sadak 2, along with Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Sadak 2 is a follow-up of Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 hit Sadak and is produced by his brother Mukesh Bhatt. The sequel reunites the original film's lead pair of Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. Sadak 2 marks Mahesh Bhatt's return to filmmaking after 20 years.

The film is scheduled to release digitally on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.