English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Powered by
Sanjay Dutt, Ali Fazal and Amyra Dastur to Star in Hindi Remake of Prasthanam
Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the main lead, playing the patriarch of a powerful political dynasty. Ali Fazal will be essaying the role of his son, whereas Amyra is all set to play Ali's love interest.
Image: Hardly Anonymous Communications
Ali Fazal and Amyra Dastur are all set to star in the Hindi remake of Telugu filmmaker Deva Katta’s cult classic, Prasthanam, alongside Sanjay Dutt. The director of the original will be returning to helm the Hindi project, titled Prasthaanam that goes on floors in the first week of June.
Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the main lead, playing the patriarch of a powerful political dynasty. Victoria and Abdul actor, Ali Fazal will be essaying the role of his son, whereas Amyra is all set to play his love interest. The film, like the original, will be a political drama, save for a few changes in the script as Deva wants to cater to the pan-India audience.
The Telugu film, starring Sai Kumar, revolved around a young man belonging to a powerful political family who wants to expose the network between politicians and businessmen. The film was a huge blockbuster and even won 3 Filmfare awards down South.
Prasthaanam marks the return of Sanjay Dutt to production after 7 years, following his last stint with David Dhawan’s Rascals in 2011.
Also Watch
Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the main lead, playing the patriarch of a powerful political dynasty. Victoria and Abdul actor, Ali Fazal will be essaying the role of his son, whereas Amyra is all set to play his love interest. The film, like the original, will be a political drama, save for a few changes in the script as Deva wants to cater to the pan-India audience.
The Telugu film, starring Sai Kumar, revolved around a young man belonging to a powerful political family who wants to expose the network between politicians and businessmen. The film was a huge blockbuster and even won 3 Filmfare awards down South.
Prasthaanam marks the return of Sanjay Dutt to production after 7 years, following his last stint with David Dhawan’s Rascals in 2011.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : All You Need to Know
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : All You Need to Know
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- County Round-up: Aaron, Ishant Star; Pujara's Poor Run Continues
- Ford India Launches EcoSport Signature Edition with Sunroof for Rs 10.40 Lakh, EcoSport S Also Introduced
- IPL 2018: Trent Boult in High Spirits Despite Delhi No Show
- IPL 2018: Punjab Aim to Return to Winning Ways Against Bangalore
- OnePlus 6 vs iPhone X vs Galaxy S9 vs Pixel 2 Camera Comparison: Blind Test to Find The Best Smartphone Camera