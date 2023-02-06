Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, after proving his mettle in Bollywood, has now roared his way into the South film industry. After his terrific stint as the villainous Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt is back with two more regional films - Thalapathy 67 and KD - The Devil. The previous week, the Munnabhai MBBS actor flew to Bengaluru for the shoot of director Prem’s KD where he was captured having a gala time with the film team. Candid pictures of the happy occasion were shared on Instagram by actor-producer Rakshitha.

Rakshitha penned a lovely note as she dropped a string of pictures on the social media platform, calling it one of the “most memorable nights” she experienced. “Soo much positivity, soo much energy and what swag … ji haan yeh hai khalnayak … one of the most memorable nights… Surrounded by my people and just pure love everywhere,” she captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakshitha (@rakshitha__official)

The pictures revealed Sanjay Dutt making merry with the other members at the star-studded party. He donned an indigo-blue kurta, teamed up with jet-black trousers. A dapper silver chain accompanied by a pair of black-rimmed sunglasses tucked to the front of his attire, completed the 63-year-old’s stylish fit.

The following images captured the Bollywood star posing with KD’s film unit. Several bottles of booze and plates of different food items were displayed on a table as the members of the film fraternity posed for the perfect click. Sanjay Dutt was seen with all smiles as he appeared to enjoy himself with the others.

As per a report by ETimes, the Khal Nayak actor will once be essaying the antagonist in KD, where he will sport a retro avatar. Further details of his character are not unveiled as of yet. Speaking about the upcoming Kannada-language film, KD stars Dhruva Sarja and

Ravichandran in crucial roles.

Sources further claim, “Sanjay Dutt has almost completed the shoot of his portions in KD which comes at a crucial time in the plot. He will face off against Dhruva Sarja in the movie.” Meanwhile, earlier during the launch of the Prem directorial, Sanjay Dutt shared that he is willing to “work in more South films henceforth.” “I see so much passion, love, energy, and heroism in the films made in the South. We need to learn that back in Mumbai," he added.

Read all the Latest Movies News here